For Coach Atch
Willard Tiger baseball players lost a coach who pushed them, believed in them, and taught them many lessons in life. Coach “Atch” died tragically last November, and a this talented team would love to win state in his memory. Sarah Hale, Gabby Deckard, and Madison Edmondson have the story.
