For Coach Atch

Willard Tiger baseball players lost a coach who pushed them, believed in them, and taught them many lessons in life.  Coach “Atch” died tragically last November, and a this talented team would love to win state in his memory.  Sarah Hale, Gabby Deckard, and Madison Edmondson have the story.

