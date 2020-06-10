Against the Law (2001)

HTV CLASSIC/2001

A new state law said it was illegal for anyone under 18 to possess or use tobacco in Missouri. ID checks were to take place for anyone up to the age of 27 wanting to purchase cigarettes.

Back Story: The HTV crew had heard rumors that it was still easy to purchase with no ID. So they decided to test it.

The Focus Statement: “IDs required–or are they?”

Trivia: The opening shot of b-roll on this story was from the HTV archives…it was originally seen in 1995 on the Special Edition, “The Invincible Teen.”

againstthelawstudyquestions