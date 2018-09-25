The Breakfast Club
They have been friends since the early 1960s, when they attended Hillcrest High School. Now the ladies in this story talk about what it means to be a Hornet for life, and share how they give back to their alma mater. Reported by Maddy Carson, shot by Dalton Pearce and Samson Cochran.
