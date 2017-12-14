Street Scene
After the sheriff posted photos on Facebook and asked citizens to stop giving to panhandlers, hundreds of people joined the discussion. Kaylinn Clotfelter and Trenton Wolfe talked to the man who found out later he was the center of the social media storm.
