HTV Magazine 245
Madison Letterman and Trevor Roy anchor the last show of the school year. Topics include an area baseball team playing with a special person in mind, a teen and his family talk about how faith helped has he fought for his life, baby goats make yoga more fun, and why pickleball has caught on with seniors and others. All that and much more on HTV 245.
