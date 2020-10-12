Vandals, Fires and Tall Tales

Better known as the “Albino Farm,” the Springlawn Farm has been the site of an urban legend for over 75 years. Chloe Sutherland’s special guest helps sort it out.

Better known as the “Albino Farm,” the Springlawn Farm has been the site of an urban legend in Springfield for over 75 years. Reporter Chloe Sutherland talked to writer Steve Yates, whose preparation for his novel, “The Legend of the Albino Farm,” included researching the rumors that tormented the Sheedy family, owners of Springlawn. He helped Chloe sort fact from fiction, and rumors from reality. Then first-time podcaster Chesnee Moritz takes us on a trip to a Halloween store where she was underwhelmed by their seasonal offerings, except for one long-tailed inhabitant.