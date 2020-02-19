The Legend: Roy Clark
The late Roy Clark was appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 when HTV reporter Kendra Edmonds caught up with him for a interview about his legendary career. That’s when a first-time Opry performer, Jessica Simpson, dropped by for advice from Roy.
