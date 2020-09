We cover how the pandemic forced changes in classes and sports this fall, and talk to someone who survived a bout with the virus: Hillcrest principal Dr. Rob Kroll.

On our first podcast of the 2020-21 school year, we cover how the pandemic forced changes in classes and sports this fall. Then we visit with someone who survived a bout with the virus: Hillcrest principal Dr. Rob Kroll. Hosted by William Wehmer, with reports by Becky Gardner and Chloe Sutherland.