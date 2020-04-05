The Concert

We take a break from our coverage of the coronavirus to let alumni from the Hillcrest broadcast program introduce themselves, and the songs they sing.

Former HTVers share their musical talents for this first-ever “Bay 11 Concert.” We take a break from our coverage of the coronavirus to let alumni from the Hillcrest broadcast program introduce themselves, and the songs they sing. Anna Daniel hosts. We should note…several were singing and recording at home, and we appreciate the effort.