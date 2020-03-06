The Breakfast Club #5
Myra Ieru and Ashlyn Lewis host the latest edition of “The Breakfast Club” from our Broadcast I crew. Check out what the new Hillcrest StuCo officers have planned for next year, hear about flu season and its impact on classes, catch a music video from down on the farm, and watch a humorous segment that mixes up the Q and A concept.
