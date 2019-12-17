The Breakfast Club #3
Highlights of the winter sports assembly, an update on the HHS food pantry, new rules regarding traffic in the hallways, Hornet wrestling, and a few other segments produced by our Broadcast I sophomores are part of our last show before the break. Becky Gardner and Acie Hensley anchor the show.
