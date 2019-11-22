The Breakfast Club #2
Jordan Shafferkoetter and Jeremiah Cochran host this week’s show, which includes a visit with the HHS basketball coaches, the “perfect cheer,” a pie crust contest, three girls in search of wrong answers, a trip to the zoo, some diverse Thanksgiving traditions, and a short film about a western bank robbery.
