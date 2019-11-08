The Breakfast Club #1
A brand new show by the sophomores in our Broadcast I class, “The Breakfast Club” is uploaded twice a month, and viewed on Friday mornings at Hillcrest. This first edition is hosted by Chloe Southerland and Brianna Williams. Watch for short features about our school, as well as some light segments along the way.
