The 47-Cent Adventure
On a Saturday night in the fall of 1992, Brad McAtee and Justin Tiller realized they had a story due for HTV Magazine. Between them they had a total of 47 cents. So what did they do? They made the problem the story. Can you have fun in Springfield when you only have 47 cents? See what they found out in the installment of “Brad and Justin’s Excellent Adventure” from HTV’s fourth year.
