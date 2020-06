HTV CLASSIC/2011

A decade after Hillcrest faced one of its most difficult years ever, Paige Moffis and Jessica Larson talked to former students and a counselor who clearly remember how the school became “Ground Zero for grief.”

Back Story: The segment took three weeks to produce, including a week to edit.

The Focus Statement: “Tragic year leaves lasting impact”

Trivia: The school has never again planted trees marking the loss of a student. All trees planted ten years ago are thriving.

