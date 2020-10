World Series predictions, NBA trades, and Baker Mayfield gets taken down by Avery and Luke on the third edition of the Bay 11 “Sports Buzz.”

World Series predictions, NBA trades, and Baker Mayfield gets taken down by Avery and Luke on the third edition of the Bay 11 “Sports Buzz.” Listen for a certain former Hillcrest baseball coach sharing his thoughts on just how legit the 2020 WS winner will be.