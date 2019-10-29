Prove It
An entry produced by HTVers for the “4State Conference” 10-hour film production event. Students were required to use some stop motion, a copier sound effect, stay on the hotel site, and use the phrase, “You’ve got to stop doing that.” And…they had to break a pencil. AND…someone had to have a strange super power.
