Payback
Student loans can be the gift that keeps on taking. At least it can seem that way, and reporter Madeline Summers talked to a couple of Hillcrest teachers who are still paying back their loans about the upside, and the downside, of taking out loans. Video by Emma Tracy.
Student loans can be the gift that keeps on taking. At least it can seem that way, and reporter Madeline Summers talked to a couple of Hillcrest teachers who are still paying back their loans about the upside, and the downside, of taking out loans. Video by Emma Tracy.