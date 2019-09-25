Papa Green Shoes

Reporter Gunnar Brooks is a talented musician, so he enjoyed producing this feature with photographer Luke Morris.  The give us a look at a dedicated band that keeps making great music locally and regionally.  That includes a drummer with ties to Hillcrest.

