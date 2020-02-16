It’s a Circus, Isn’t It?

HTV Classic/1998

Back Story:  Barbara Ellard and Jana Morrow took two cameras and a mic, and covered a performance of “Cirque Ingenieux.”  It turned into a memorable nat-sound feature.

Focus Statement:  “This is not your typical circus.”

Trivia:  The story was not planned as a natural sound piece.  That was decided later in the edit bay.

