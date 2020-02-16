It’s a Circus, Isn’t It?
HTV Classic/1998
Back Story: Barbara Ellard and Jana Morrow took two cameras and a mic, and covered a performance of “Cirque Ingenieux.” It turned into a memorable nat-sound feature.
Focus Statement: “This is not your typical circus.”
Trivia: The story was not planned as a natural sound piece. That was decided later in the edit bay.
