HTV Classic/2017 Senior HTVer Rachel Pfeifer interviews her father, H.C., who talks about his battle with cancer.

Back Story: H.C. Pfeifer is a very well-known teacher and coach at the Reed Academy, a middle school which feeds into Hillcrest.

Focus Statement: “My dad’s battle, my dad’s faith.”

Trivia: Rachel shot and produced the story by herself. It is the second most-viewed story all-time on this website.

