HTV: The Beginning

We are excited to invite the 1989-90 founders of HTV Magazine to return for a fun, free luncheon in their honor on October 12, at 12 noon at Hillcrest. Tour the school, the studio, visit with a certain old man and his lovely, patient, “You’re-going-to-Noel’s-AGAIN?” wife…and meet some of the current HTVers, who will be your hosts/servants/fetchers… RSVP HERE: shorturl.at/orC18