HTV Opening ’02-’03
Shot quickly in the HTV studio, and edited by Brandon Goodwin, this was how we introduced “HTV Magazine” in the 2002-03 school year. TRIVIA: This is the only HTV opening to incorporate music with lyrics, in this case provided (with permission) by the band Happy Endings.
