HTV Magazine 250
Anna Daniel and Sophia Vaughn host the 250th edition of “HTV Magazine.” Features include the story of a Buffalo High School sophomore wrestling despite her health challenges, a Springfield mother talking on camera for the first time about a shattering loss, the craziness of the Polar Bear Plunge, a new e-game center and much more on this landmark show.
