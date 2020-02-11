HTV Magazine #249
Stories by our sophomores in Broadcast I are featured as Brook Blair and Madison Edmondson anchor the 249th edition of “HTV Magazine.” The closing of a beloved music store, an animal adoption facility, a man and his contest-winning mustache, what “Moon City” was all about…just a few of the topics covered on this show.
