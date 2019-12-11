HTV Magazine #248
The last HTV Magazine of 2019 includes a look at the renovations coming to HHS, a student homework scam, a street choir for the homeless, info about those tantalizing student loans, and a new FFA chapter. All those and much more on HTV 248, anchored by Madison Letterman and Trevor Roy.
