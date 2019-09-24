HTV Magazine 246

Emma Tracy and Scott Zubillaga anchor the September edition of HTV as we visit the history museum on the square, check out the new four-day week at a Fair Grove High School, and watch as one of our reporters gets to let off some stream at a “rage room.”

Those stories and more, including our “First 30” flashback, as we visit with Dayton Loven, a member of HTV’s first staff in 1989-90. This is our 30th year–and we have plenty of special moments coming. See keep watching!