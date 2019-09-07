HTV CLASSIC/2008

This winner of the on-site Music Video contest at the STN convention in 2008 was basically shot in one room.

Back Story: Directed by Brook Linder and starring Charles McDonald, the story includes a surprise ending in the elevator that required a Photoshop trick which Linder barely completed in time for the deadline.

The Focus Statement: “I’ve gotta get out of here”

Trivia: In 2007 students representing each school entered in the Music Video contest selected the winner. The song used here is titled “Half Awake Deb” by Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin.

