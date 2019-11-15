First 30: Brad Thomas
Our “First 30 Flashback” this time is a profile of HTV Hall of Famer Brad Thomas, who recalls the serious, and not-so-serious projects he produced while on our staff. Anna Cochran and Audrey Fountain catch up with a person who made a lasting impression on our program.
