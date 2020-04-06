Journal 11: The Outbreak of 2020

A Cox Health respiratory supervisor discusses the impact the pandemic’s had so far and how things change daily, even hourly, for those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

New Bay 11 reporter Chloe Sutherland’s story hits close to home today as she interviews her dad, Joel Sutherland, the Respiratory Care Supervisor at Cox Health. He discusses the impact the pandemic has had so far, and how things change daily, even hourly, for those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.