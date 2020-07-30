Back to School During a Pandemic

We get reaction from students, teachers, parents and a board member to the Springfield Public Schools re-entry plan as the district tries to resume during the pandemic.

Springfield schools resume in less than a month, so reporter William Wehmer got reaction for this special report. Students have two options: attend twice a week and do the rest online, or attend all classes remotely from home. The segment focuses mainly on high school, with comments from students, teachers, parents, and a board member.