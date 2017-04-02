“White Lies”
This HTV entry won first place in the Central Film Festival’s Micro-Film contest. Produced by Isaiah Satterfield, Trenton Wolfe, Kaylinn Clotflelter, and featuring Audrey Broyles, the movie was created in just eight hours based on the prompt, “White Lies.” Balloons also had to make an appearance.
