The Other Social Network
MySpace gets roasted in this 2012 satire of “The Social Network” produced by Chandler Reed.
The Dream Team was spot on with a parody of the movie, but the twist is the way the clip targets MySpace and the way Facebook blew past it as THE site for social networking a few years ago.
Watch for new takes on scenes you will remember from the film.
