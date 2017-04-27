The Buzz 4-27-17
The last edition of “The Buzz” as the school year winds down includes an update on the solution for the girls softball field, a parody of “The Bachelor,” plus behind the scenes footage of the making of “The Buzz.” All that and a “handy” special feature as we ride into the sunset.
