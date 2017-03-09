The Buzz 3-9-17
We have a brand new edition of “The Buzz” before spring break begins. Hosts are Brock Schaffitzel and Samson Cochran. Watch for a St. Patrick’s Day “crash course,” a visit from the late Bob Ross, a baseball preview, plus a few other off-the-wall features. It’s light, it’s free, and it’s…well, it’s free.
