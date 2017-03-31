The Buzz 3-31-17
A story about the recent district competition for the Hillcrest music department highlights our first edition of “The Buzz” since spring break. Light features include a taste test, a movie trailer parody, and other attempts to provide a laugh or two as we head toward “April Fool’s Day.”
