The Buzz 2-6-17

HTVers take over “The Buzz” this month, bringing some light features your way.

Check out our very own “Dr. Hill” show, a roving reporter looking for people who can identify the new vice-president, and a couple of faculty members who play Russian Roulette…with eggs.

We also have musical moments from the recent Buzz-A-Thon, including one from a certain Hillcrest Spanish teacher.

The anchors are Madison Melton and Cole Pryor.