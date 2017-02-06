The Buzz 2-6-17
HTVers take over “The Buzz” this month, bringing some light features your way.
Check out our very own “Dr. Hill” show, a roving reporter looking for people who can identify the new vice-president, and a couple of faculty members who play Russian Roulette…with eggs.
We also have musical moments from the recent Buzz-A-Thon, including one from a certain Hillcrest Spanish teacher.
The anchors are Madison Melton and Cole Pryor.
