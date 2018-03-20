STN Music Video Winner
Kaylinn Clotfelter and Trenton Wolfe created this music video in just seven hours for the STN Music Video competition in Nashville, TN March 16. It received first place among 50 entries. Maddy Carson and Kallie Tuter were the featured actors.
Kaylinn Clotfelter and Trenton Wolfe created this music video in just seven hours for the STN Music Video competition in Nashville, TN March 16. It received first place among 50 entries. Maddy Carson and Kallie Tuter were the featured actors.