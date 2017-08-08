Springfield Rugby
HTV CLASSIC/2004
A club sport in Springfield provides players with a chance to participate in one of the most physical sports around.
Back Story: The HTV team attended a game and a night practice to gather then footage for the story.
The Focus Statement: “Rugby is a tough, demanding sport”
Trivia: Springfield Rugby had been around for over 20 years when this story was shot. This was the second time HTV had covered the sport.
