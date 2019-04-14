2014: “Spare the Child”

FROM FIVE YEARS AGO: “Spare the Child” is an HTV Magazine Special Edition about child abuse in Greene County, MO.

The problem is deep, complex, and disturbing. Seven students worked four months on this project. The co-Executive Producers were Kara Mullen and Savanna Steffen.

NOTE: Parts of this program may be too intense for some viewers.

Visit the companion website, sparethechild.weebly.com for bonus clips, extra information, and staff reflections.