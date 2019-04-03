Seattle: History Exam
Their topic was “Native American Culture” and they had about five hours from the time shooting began to find and finish this story for an STN contest. Reporter Madelyn Carson discovered that many people in a city full of Native American history and culture were less than informed about it. Then she met Robert.
