Once a Hornet…
Meet the new head coach of the football Hornets, who remembers what it means to wear the blue and gray. Former star player Justin Gerald is now in charge. This profile reported by Sarah Hale, and shot by Gabby Deckard, Anna Cochran, and Madison Edmondson.
