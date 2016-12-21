Ink Ink Causes Stink
A promo for an upcoming reality TV series set in a north side tattoo parlor has angered Springfield residents, including teens at Hillcrest. Cole Pryor got reaction for this web story.
You can still view the promo that caused the outrage on the TLC site.
