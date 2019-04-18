HTV Magazine 244
The latest HTV Magazine, with stories about a “Cinderella swap,” the C-Street comeback, a street musician we met in Seattle, trafficking, a sexual assault survivor, and a new sports rant about instant replay. To top it off, we share a dog’s day in West Seattle. The anchors this time are Sarah Hale and Leanna Teudan.
The latest HTV Magazine, with stories about a “Cinderella swap,” the C-Street comeback, a street musician we met in Seattle, trafficking, a sexual assault survivor, and a new sports rant about instant replay. To top it off, we share a dog’s day in West Seattle. The anchors this time are Sarah Hale and Leanna Teudan.