HTV Magazine 244

The latest HTV Magazine, with stories about a “Cinderella swap,” the C-Street comeback, a street musician we met in Seattle, trafficking, a sexual assault survivor, and a new sports rant about instant replay.  To top it off, we share a dog’s day in West Seattle.  The anchors this time are Sarah Hale and Leanna Teudan.

