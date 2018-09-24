HTV Magazine 240
This is the first show of the new school year, anchored by Trevor Roy and Maddy Carson. We visit with the new Hillcrest football coach, find out how a working teen handles the job and the homework, look at a young woman who said no to college, and yes to trade school, and learned about a unique form of martial arts practiced by a school police office. All that and more…so take a look.
