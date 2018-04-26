HTV Magazine #239
On the latest “HTV Magazine,” we cover the walkout at a sister school, a teen problem that plagues almost everyone at one time or another, two seniors taking a major step this summer, a lawsuit filed by an HHS English teacher, and we also visit a new restaurant with its own unique theme. All that, plus a commentary by Isabella Halmick, on this brand new show, hosted by Ellen Fountain and Allison Green.
