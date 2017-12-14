HTV Magazine 236
Our last show of 2017 updates a public debate about panhandlers, one which originated with the Greene County sheriff’s social media post. We meet a Springfield couple and their feathered friends, find out what makes the Reed Middle School Choir something special, and see future Hornets at work in the Little Stinger program. All that and more in a show anchored by Kaylinn Clotfelter and Brennan Williams.
