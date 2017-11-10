HTV Magazine #235
Emily Peebles and Austin Hemingway host the 235th edition of “HTV Magazine.” Learn about a local agency providing a safe place for victims of domestic violence in our lead story, then check out an innovation class offered at OTC. Meet our foreign exchange student from Denmark, and see what happened to hear a month ago during homecoming. All that and more from HTV.
