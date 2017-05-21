HTV Magazine #234
Teens react to “13 Reasons Why,” we investigate the increased use of heroin and opiates, take at look at protests and demonstrations across the U.S., and see how a nearby elementary school throws a great party. All that and more on the latest HTV Magazine, anchored by Ellen Fountain and Allison Green.
