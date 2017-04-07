HTV Magazine #233
Chloe Durham and Emily Peebles anchor our latest show, which includes stories about some 8th graders getting a close look at medical careers, some local teens making their mark on Youtube, and a visit with legendary Springfield DJ Woody P. Snow.
All that and more on the 233rd edition of the nation’s longest running monthly newsmagazine produced by teens, for teens.
